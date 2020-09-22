Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

