ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $30,688.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007144 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,541.68 or 1.00306922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00166806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.