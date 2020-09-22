Odyssey Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $249,295.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

