OKB Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. OKB has a market cap of $360.62 million and approximately $94.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

