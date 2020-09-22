OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $410.87 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00027930 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $410.87 million and $150.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00864372 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.