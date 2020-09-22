Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00037102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $401,929.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00422746 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003152 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,057 coins and its circulating supply is 562,741 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.