On.Live 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $674.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. On.Live has a market capitalization of $284,705.36 and approximately $674.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.65 or 0.04387590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

