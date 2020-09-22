One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading Down 4%

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.09). Approximately 143,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 226,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that One Media IP Group PLC will post 69.9999954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Media IP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

