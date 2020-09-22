OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Trading Up 6.5%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 134,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 261,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

ONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 133.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

