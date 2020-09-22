Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OSPN has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OSPN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 4,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $872.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Onespan’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Onespan by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Onespan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onespan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Onespan by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

