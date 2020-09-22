Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Onto Innovation posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

ONTO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

