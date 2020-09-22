Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $29.01 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

