Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

