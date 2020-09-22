Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $258,910.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.