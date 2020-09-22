Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. Opko Health posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 165,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

