Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

