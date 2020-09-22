Orchid Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Orchid has a market cap of $112.74 million and $36.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.04399125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

