Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $924,737.76 and $2.02 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000411 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.