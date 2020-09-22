Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ORR traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,551,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,855. Oriole Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.65 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

