Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Shares Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) shares shot up ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In other news, Director George Vincent Albino sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$1,014,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,124,038.40.

About Orla Mining (CVE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.