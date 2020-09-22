OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

