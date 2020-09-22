OST (OST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $151,004.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDCM, Gate.io and Huobi. OST has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $151,004.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.01399863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00185323 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

