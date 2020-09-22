Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ OTIS traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 1,826,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

