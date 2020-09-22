PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Graviex. PAC Global has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $2,581.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005081 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, P2PB2B, YoBit, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.