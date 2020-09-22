Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 27,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter.

