Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Down 4.1%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.82. 4,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.