Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial during the second quarter worth about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pacific City Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Pacific City Financial has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

