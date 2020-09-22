Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

Shares of PCB stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.