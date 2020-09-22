Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.79

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 128278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

