Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

PCRFY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 199,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,952. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

