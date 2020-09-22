Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.