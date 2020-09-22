Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $172,404.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039160 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,348,027 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

