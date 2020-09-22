ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 2.5% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $74,719.76 and $22.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00418455 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

