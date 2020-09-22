Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 6.2%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 171,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 168,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

