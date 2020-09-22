Parity Group (LON:PTY) Releases Earnings Results

Parity Group (LON:PTY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PTY stock remained flat at $GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.66. Parity Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Parity Group Company Profile

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

