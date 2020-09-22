PARSIQ Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $515,396.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00078159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000436 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043632 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00115312 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008358 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.