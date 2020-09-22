Particl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,871.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Particl has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $71,871.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,691,444 coins and its circulating supply is 9,228,876 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

