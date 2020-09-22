Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Up 8.1%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $53.32. 177,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 231,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 287,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,604,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,825,100. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.