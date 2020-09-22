Patron Trading Down 2.1% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit and IDAX. Patron has a total market capitalization of $468,677.24 and $13,896.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, Hotbit, YoBit, IDAX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

