Paul Johnson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Shares of POW stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,344. Power Metal Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48.

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

