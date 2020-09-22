Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, ABCC, MXC and Coinall. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.29 million and approximately $199.55 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000408 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Crex24, MXC, Gate.io, HitBTC, BW.com, Bitrue, BCEX, Iquant, Coinbit, BigONE, Binance, CoinEx, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, ABCC, OKEx, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinExchange, C2CX, CoinBene, WazirX, Bittrex, DDEX, P2PB2B, KuCoin, OKCoin, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Hotbit, FCoin, TOKOK, BitMax, Kyber Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

