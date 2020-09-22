Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

