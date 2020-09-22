PAYCENT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 54% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market cap of $204,654.79 and approximately $121.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01455513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00182547 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

