Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.17.

PAYX stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

