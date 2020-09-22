Payfair Hits 1-Day Volume of $765.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Payfair has a total market cap of $18,855.70 and $765.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io.

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

