PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

