PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $593,599.64 and approximately $16.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptohub and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 180,136,504,027 coins and its circulating supply is 140,936,504,027 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Bleutrade and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.