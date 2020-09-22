Peercoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,253.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.25 million and $34,253.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,509.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.76 or 0.02043477 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00717877 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,495,069 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.