Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $38,614.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

