Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

PBA opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

